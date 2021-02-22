Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2021 04:57:39      انڈین آواز

Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas is the hallmark of Modi Govt: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas and last mile delivery is the hallmark of the Modi Government since 2014. Speaking at the post budget discussion in Bengaluru yesterday, the minister said that governance based on Antyodaya practiced now is different from USSR based socialism model with centralised decision making process that failed in last mile delivery.

The minister said that programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujwala, Ujala and Ayushman Bharat introduced by this Government has eliminated middlemen and reached the benefits directly to the beneficiaries. She said that their government is not caught in the socialism trap by dolling out sops and populist schemes that failed to benefit the targeted beneficiaries.

Speaking about the budget proposals that she tabled in the Parliament, the Finance minister said that they will have a multiplier effect on the economy that needs a stimulus package post pandemic. She further added that economic reforms announced by her are based on trust and faith in the people and establishments taking the system away from the license raj.

SPORTS

Football ISL: Mohun Bagan on cusp of League Winners Shield,, Hyderabad hope for three points

 Vasco, Goa,21 February : Hyderabad placed third,  are looking to secure qualification for the ...

Hockey: Sreejesh to lead 22-member Indian hockey team on European tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will lead the 22-member Indian Hockey squad on a 1 ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

