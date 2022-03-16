Russia’s demands for ending the war with Ukraine become more realistic

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia’s military forces in Ukraine tried to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after it’s military operation.

With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled despite the sustained bombardment, a glimmer of optimism emerged that talks between the two sides could make progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said negotiations would continue and Russia’s demands for ending the war are becoming more realistic. Russia rained shells on areas around Kyiv and within the city, where a 12-story apartment building erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities. British and U.S. intelligence assessments supported the Ukrainian leader’s view of the fighting.

Meanwhile, Defense Ministers from NATO member nations planned to meet in Brussels today.