Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi on 2-day visit to India

WEB DESK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi today on a two-day visit to India. He will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tomorrow.

The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on implementation of outcomes of the Russian-Indian summit held in September 2019 in Vladivostok. They will also exchange views on important issues of international and regional interest, including interaction in the United Nations, the SCO and BRICS, as well as RIC.

AIR Correspondent reports Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner of India. India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas including political, security, defence, trade and economy. Under the strategic partnership, several institutionalized dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow up on cooperation activities.

The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, and review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit.