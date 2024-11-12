Russian Deputy PM calls on PM Modi, strengthening India-Russia partnership

The first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. During the conversation, both the leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy, and connectivity among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts made by both sides to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Mr. Modi extended his warm greetings to President Putin saying that he is looking forward to continued exchanges with him.