The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Deputy PM calls on PM Modi, strengthening India-Russia partnership

Nov 12, 2024

The first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. During the conversation, both the leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy, and connectivity among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts made by both sides to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Mr. Modi extended his warm greetings to President Putin saying that he is looking forward to continued exchanges with him.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party’s Shigeru Ishiba re-elected as country’s PM

Nov 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Climate Change Conference, COP29 begins at Baku in Azerbaijan

Nov 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australian govt appoints country’s first anti-slavery commissioner

Nov 11, 2024

You missed

CAMPUS

AMU has no reservation on religious grounds

November 12, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Right to health is fundamental right, No religion encourages pollution: Supreme Court

November 12, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Deputy PM calls on PM Modi, strengthening India-Russia partnership

November 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

AIIB must extend support for India’s next-generation reforms: FM Sitharaman

November 12, 2024