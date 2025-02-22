Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-U.S. to Hold Second Round of Talks on Ukraine War Within Two Weeks

Feb 22, 2025
Russia-U.S. to Hold Second Round of Talks on Ukraine War Within Two Weeks
Sergei Ryabkov. (File Photo: IANS)

A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned within the next two weeks. The Russian RIA state news agency reported today, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, that the meeting will take place in a third country, with the specific location still being determined.

Mr. Ryabkov stated that both sides had reached a principled agreement to hold consultations to address the issues.

Earlier, Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to restore relations and work toward ending the conflict. Earlier, the Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden was possible this month.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

$29m USAID fund went to a Bangladesh firm with only 2 people: Trump

Feb 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP urges democratic forces to build livable Bangladesh

Feb 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nearly 148,000 in Gaza receive cash aid: UN

Feb 22, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Appointed Principal Secretary-2 to PM Modi

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

22 Indian Fishermen Released by Pakistan, to Return Home

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

$29m USAID fund went to a Bangladesh firm with only 2 people: Trump

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP urges democratic forces to build livable Bangladesh

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!