Russia-U.S. to Hold Second Round of Talks on Ukraine War Within Two Weeks

Sergei Ryabkov. (File Photo: IANS)

A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned within the next two weeks. The Russian RIA state news agency reported today, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, that the meeting will take place in a third country, with the specific location still being determined.

Mr. Ryabkov stated that both sides had reached a principled agreement to hold consultations to address the issues.

Earlier, Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to restore relations and work toward ending the conflict. Earlier, the Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden was possible this month.