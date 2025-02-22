Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BNP urges democratic forces to build livable Bangladesh

Feb 22, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

BNP called on democratic forces to work together to build a livable Bangladesh for future generations. “A ray of hope has emerged among us. We must all be more sincere to rebuild Bangladesh. We need to work together to create a sustainable and livable Bangladesh for the generations to come,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a discussion at the capital’s Jatiya Press Club on Saturday. The event marked the posthumous Ekushey Padak awarded to veteran journalist Mahfuz Ullah.


Fakhrul emphasized that political parties had long struggled against fascism, facing repression and suppression. “Fascism has been defeated and driven out through that movement. Today, we are all filled with hope for the country,” he added.
He also expressed satisfaction that Mahfuz Ullah was honored with the Ekushey Padak, noting that the late journalist dedicated his life to social change, people’s rights, and uniting political parties against Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule.

