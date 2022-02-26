Russia suspends space launches from French Guiana

Russia is suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its technical personnel.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin announced today that in response to the EU sanctions, the agency suspends its cooperation with European partners on space launches from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou.

According to Russia’s media reports, there are 87 Russian citizens currently at the cosmodrome. Their departure is currently being organized.

The EU imposed financial and technological sanctions against 64 key Russian structures, including the Progress rocket and space center. The EU significantly restricted their access to financial service, technical aid and trade in technology and equipment, including oil drilling equipment for the Arctic.

The EU sanctions list also includes communication devices, electronics, semiconductors, aviation and space components.