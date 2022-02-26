FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2022 10:47:21      انڈین آواز

Russia suspends space launches from French Guiana

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Russia is suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its technical personnel.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin announced today that in response to the EU sanctions, the agency suspends its cooperation with European partners on space launches from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou.

According to Russia’s media reports, there are 87 Russian citizens currently at the cosmodrome. Their departure is currently being organized.

The EU imposed financial and technological sanctions against 64 key Russian structures, including the Progress rocket and space center. The EU significantly restricted their access to financial service, technical aid and trade in technology and equipment, including oil drilling equipment for the Arctic.

The EU sanctions list also includes communication devices, electronics, semiconductors, aviation and space components.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat, Nitu record contrasting wins to cruise into finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Harpal  Singh Bedi Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  chalked out contrasting wins over their rivals to move int ...

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move in ...

M Dharma, Ranjit Singh, Kapil Kumar share three way lead after penultimate round

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ahmedabad, 24 February: Bengaluru’s M Dharma, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh and Ka ...

خبرنامہ

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

!بھارتی معیشت پر روس۔یوکرین جنگ کا اثر

عندلیب اختریوکرین کے خلاف روس کی فوجی کاروائی نے پوری دنیا ک ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart