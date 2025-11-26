Russia launches undisclosed military satellites aboard Angara-1.2 Rocket

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has successfully launched a set of undisclosed military satellites aboard an Angara-1.2 light launch vehicle. According to the state-run news agency, the launch took place at 4:42 pm Moscow time yesterday from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the world’s northernmost spaceport located in the Arkhangelsk region. The defence ministry did not reveal the number or nature of the satellites placed in orbit, saying only that the mission was carried out in the interests of the defence ministry by a combat crew of the Aerospace Forces.