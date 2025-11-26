The Indian Awaaz

12 injured as Russian forces stage mass drone attack on Zaporizhzhia

Nov 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least twelve people injured after Russian forces staged a mass drone attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia yesterday evening. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov said the attack had destroyed shops, damaged other buildings and smashed cars. He added rescue operation currently underway at 12 locations with the maximum number of units from the State Emergency Services, national police and medical teams has been deployed.

Meanwhile, Russian air defences destroyed 249 Ukrainian drones above various regions, and the occupied Crimea. The attacks followed talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Geneva over a US-Russia brokered peace plan.

