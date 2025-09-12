AMN

Russia has announced that peace talks with Ukarine is on hold but Kremlin remains committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow today that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain possible but are currently suspended.

Three rounds of negotiations took place this year in Istanbul, Türkiye, the last of which was conducted in July. Asked about a potential new in-person meeting or possible online communication, Mr. Peskov said, Russian negotiators have the opportunity to use those channels but at this point one could describe the contacts as being paused.

Mr. Peskov also agreed with remarks by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who earlier this week accused European Union leaders and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky of stalling the peace process. Lukashenko made the comments during a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s envoy John Coale in Minsk, as he praised Washington’s mediation efforts. Mr Peskov said, the Europeans do stand in the way, and that is no secret.

Russian officials have said Zelensky is refusing to make the necessary compromises because he seeks to remain in power despite Ukrainian forces suffering setbacks on the battlefield. European NATO members, according to Moscow, are condoning Zelensky’s behavior and are actively lobbying the US to support Ukraine because otherwise they would be forced to acknowledge that their approach to the conflict is misguided.