Bangladesh Elections to be held by February 15: Yunus govt

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday reaffirmed that the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (parliamentary) elections will be held by February 15, 2026, as scheduled, despite differences among political parties.

Speaking at the ancestral home of poet Farruk Ahmed in Sreepur, Magura, Shafiqul said, “There are differences of opinion among political parties, which is very natural. If there were no differences, there wouldn’t be different parties.” He stressed there was “no possibility of postponing the election,” warning that “any ill-attempt to disrupt this process will not succeed.”

Calling the polls a “foundational election,” Shafiqul said they would shape Bangladesh’s governance and “lay the groundwork for subsequent elections and the overall political system.”