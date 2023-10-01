Russia defending its sovereignty and spiritual values by waging war in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

AMN

Russia is defending its sovereignty and spiritual values by waging war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said this in a video address which was posted on the Kremlin website as Moscow marked the anniversary of the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Vladimir Putin said. Russia has to implement a large-scale program to develop the annexed regions . Mr Putin insisted that the annexation was carried out in full accordance with international norms as he claimed that residents of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions had again expressed their desire to be part of Russia in local elections earlier this month. Russia appointed authorities held elections in those regions earlier this month. . The votes drew condemnation from the United Nations and Ukraine’s allies.