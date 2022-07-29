FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia carries out deadly strikes across Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia yesterday carried out deadly strikes across Ukraine, as Kyiv stepped up its efforts to retake the occupied southern Kherson region. Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said, Russian forces had launched missile strikes on Kyiv and Chernihiv, areas in Ukraine that have not been targeted in weeks. He said on Telegram that infrastructure was hit in the settlement of Vyshgorod. Cherniv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus, reported multiple missiles being fired from Belarusian territory, targeting the village of Honcharivska.

According to media reports, five people were killed and 26 injured when missiles struck the central city of Kropyvnytskyi. Three people died in Bakhmut, in the east. Near Kyiv, 15 people were hurt at a military base. Ukraine’s northern and southern regions were also hit.

This comes as Ukraine seeks to isolate Russian troops in the country’s south. A key bridge into the city of Kherson is out of action after Ukrainian forces struck it with long-range rockets. However, the Ukrainian military has warned that Moscow is now redeploying its forces from eastern Ukraine to defend the Kherson region.

