Russia Accuses Ukraine of Increasing Attacks Ahead of US-Russia Alaska Meeting

Aug 13, 2025
Russia accused Ukraine of ramping up attacks ahead of the August 15 meeting between the US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In a statement shared on X today, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that 22 people have been killed and another 105 injured due to Ukraine’s shelling and drone strikes over the past week. Russian Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesperson, Alexei Fadeev also shared a map marking the attacked areas in the Russian territory.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry accused the Ukrainian government of planning a provocation aimed at disrupting the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin. In a post on Telegram, the Russian Defence Ministry said, the Kyiv regime is preparing a provocation to foil the Russian-American talks. 

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday said that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war in Ukraine and is instead making movements that indicate preparations for new military operations.

