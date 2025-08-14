India reaffirms commitment to Yemen in high-level Riyadh meeting

Vinod Kumar

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Khan, who is also accredited to Yemen, met with Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC). Accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission Shri Abu Mathen and First Secretary Shri Rishi Tripathi, Ambassador Khan discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, emphasizing India’s ongoing engagement with Yemen despite the country’s persistent challenges.

Ambassador Khan stated, “We share an age-old relationship with the people of Yemen. We aim to build on this connection and explore new avenues of cooperation. We provide scholarships to Yemeni students to study in India. This February, we delivered a consignment of medical aid to Yemen. India stands as one of Yemen’s largest trading partners. We actively work with the internationally recognized government to strengthen our bilateral relations across all sectors.”

India manages its diplomatic relations with Yemen through its embassy in Riyadh, following the relocation of most foreign missions due to the ongoing conflict. In August 2024, Ambassador Khan formally presented his credentials to Chairman of PLC al-Alimi in Aden, reinforcing India’s recognition of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Since then, Indian and Yemeni officials have maintained regular high-level contacts, including during UN General Assembly sessions and other multilateral forums.

India continues to maintain a neutral position in the Yemeni conflict while supporting the legitimacy of the PLC-led government and advocating for an inclusive, Yemeni-led peace process. Humanitarian assistance remains a key pillar of India’s engagement, with ongoing deliveries of food, medicines, and relief supplies to populations affected by the conflict.

Economic relations, though modest, remain resilient. Bilateral trade between India and Yemen reached approximately USD 1.07 billion in the fiscal year 2023–24, with Indian exports including rice, wheat, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and petroleum products.

The Presidential Leadership Council, established in April 2022 following President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi’s resignation, serves as Yemen’s executive authority. Chaired by Dr. al-Alimi, the council holds broad powers, including command of the armed forces and the authority to appoint governors and senior officials. Its eight members represent a cross-section of Yemen’s political and regional factions, including the Southern Transitional Council, military leaders such as Tariq Saleh, and influential tribal figures like Sultan al-Arada. Beyond governance, the PLC actively coordinates military strategy, public administration, and diplomatic outreach. DD