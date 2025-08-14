Thousands marooned as rivers swell in north Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

More than 1 lakh people have been stranded as the Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers rose above danger level, inundating cropland, homes and low-lying areas across northern Bangladesh.



In Nilphamari alone, around 10,000 families in two upazilas are marooned, with vast tracts of Aman paddy, vegetables and homesteads under water, said Amitav Chowdhury, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB). Heavy rain and hill torrents from upstream India, coupled with the opening of all gates at the Gojaldoba Barrage, have sent a surge down the Teesta.



According to BWDB, the Teesta was flowing at 52.30 metres at 9am Thursday— 15 cm above the danger mark of 52.15 metres— up from 11 cm above danger level just three hours earlier. On Wednesday, it was 7 cm above danger level.



In Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, the Teesta and Dudhkumar have also crossed danger marks, flooding char (river island) and riverside areas. The Lalmonirhat Relief and Rehabilitation Office estimated over 1 lakh people stranded in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur. Many have taken refuge on embankments and roads, sheltering under polythene tents with cattle and belongings.



At Teesta Barrage in Lalmonirhat, water matched Nilphamari’s 52.30 metres, while the Dudhkumar at Pateshwari, Nageshwari, stood at 29.66 metres — 6 cm above danger mark. “All gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened, so downstream water is also rising,” said Lalmonirhat BWDB executive engineer Shunil Kumar.



The flooding has hit 33 unions in 13 upazilas along Teesta shoals in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha and Nilphamari, and eight unions along Dudhkumar shoals in Kurigram, affecting about 220 chars and riverbank villages.



Kurigram BWDB executive engineer Rakibul Hasan warned that the Brahmaputra and Dharla, currently below danger levels, could cross them within 48 hours. “If the Brahmaputra floods, the situation will turn severe,” he said. DAE deputy director Abdullah Al Mamun said prolonged flooding could cause major vegetable losses, though Aman paddy might escape severe damage.



Villagers described the inundation as devastating. Sirajul Islam, a farmer from Lalmonirhat Sadar, said, “There’s waist-deep water inside my home. I’ve taken my cattle to the roadside. Since last night, we’ve been in a polythene-covered hut. We’re struggling with food shortages as we can’t cook.”



In Char Narayanpur, Nageshwari, farmer Delwar Sheikh said, “Floodwater entered my home in the early morning. We rushed to the shelter in panic. One goat and several chickens were swept away. We’ve been surviving on dry food.”



Local authorities are using boats to ferry people from high-risk areas. Narayanpur UP chairman Aminul Islam said over 8,000 people in his union were stranded, while Dawabari UP chairman Masiuar Rahman estimated more than 10,000 in his.



Lalmonirhat DC Rakib Hayder said relief stocks were adequate and distribution ongoing. Kurigram DC Nusrat Sultana said control rooms had been opened and evacuations were underway. BWDB officials said all Teesta Barrage gates were open to discharge water, and the situation was under control for now.