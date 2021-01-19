World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
Rural COVID-19 clusters emerge as new challenge during recent outbreak in China

China reported 109 new confirmed cases on Sunday. Among the 93 locally transmitted infections, 54 were reported in Hebei, a province surrounding Beijing; 30 in Jilin province, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing. Around 2,000 people, both confirmed and asymptomatic, have been infected in the latest cluster outbreaks of coronavirus in northern China this winter.

According to the state media, at least 11 regions in the provinces of Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces have imposed tough measures similar to lockdowns and rolled out extensive COVID testing.

Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told the state broadcaster on Sunday, the outbreaks in Hebei and Heilongjiang were mainly in rural areas. Preventing COVID-19 in the countryside has become a new challenge for China’s pandemic prevention efforts. It is more difficult to control the pandemic in rural areas because quarantine, the testing process and public awareness may lag behind urban areas, he said. Feng said, many rural clinics are ill-equipped to detect and report the disease promptly.

Hebei has recorded 769 locally transmitted cases and 182 asymptomatic carriers since the first case was reported on January 2 in the latest outbreak. While the origin remains unclear, most cases are the result of attending weddings, funerals and other village events. Hebei authorities announced plans to punish lockdown violations, including the illegal staging of weddings or funerals, the state news agency said.

Recent daily surge in COVID cases remain a fraction of numbers in early 2020, but officials are concerned about rapid spread rapidly during the Lunar New Year holiday starting February. Despite travel restrictions, the China Railway Corporation expects about 296 million passenger trips during the Lunar New Year break, compared with 410 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, many cities have announced providing financial incentives for migrant workers not to travel home. Capital Beijing, which reported two new local infections, now requires travellers from abroad to undergo health monitoring for seven additional days following 21 days of medical observation.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

