Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case: Delhi Court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

AMN / WEB DESK

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actress has been granted bail on the bond of Rs 2 lakh and she can’t leave the country without the court’s permission. The actress was spotted entering the court premises for the hearing.

According to reports while hearing the arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED, the court had rapped the Enforcement Directorate for adopting a pick-and-choose policy, and asked why the agency had not arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez despite issuing a lookout circular against her.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case naming her as an accused.

On August 31, the court had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge-sheet filed by ED, and asked the actor to appear before the court.

The actor was named in the supplementary charge-sheet filed by the ED, which named her as an accused for the first time.