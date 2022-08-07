RPF nabs 365 suspects, recovers stolen property of passengers worth over Rs 1 crore

AMN

Railway Protection Force, RPF has nabbed 365 suspects and recovered stolen property of passengers worth over one crore rupees during the month-long ‘Pan India Drive – Operation Yatri Suraksha’. RPF had launched this drive last month to enhance security of passengers.

As part of this initiative, several steps are being taken like Train Escorting, Surveillance of active criminals through CCTV, and collection of intelligence about the criminals among others to provide foolproof security to passengers. Railways Ministry said, regular coordination is being made with all the stakeholders and joint action is planned to improve passenger security regularly.