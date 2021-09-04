Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2021 09:54:37      انڈین آواز

RK Singh takes review of thermal power plants

Minister for Power R K Singh held an extensive review meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority, Railways, and the power PSUs yesterday. Taking a detailed and comprehensive review of the coal stock position at individual thermal power plants, he directed the officials to work in a co-ordinated manner to streamline the stock and supply of coal, in anticipation of the rising energy demand.

Mr. Singh reviewed the day wise status of power requirement and withdrawal from the grid state wise. He also reviewed the coal stocks’ status and also the Hydro Power generation. He went into reasons for shortfalls in power generation, across power generation units.

The Minister asked the power secretary to look at the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants to divert coal to plants with extremely depleted stocks.

The Minister desired the power ministry to hold a separate review for power plants with captive mines, to ensure maximum use of these mines by their power plants. He also wanted ministry officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants.

The Minister pointed out that rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy and is encouraging. He impressed upon the officers that energy demand is likely to rise and that will need to be factored in as they address the current constraints.

