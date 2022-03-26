Restoration of normal ties with China will require restoration of normalcy in border areas: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday said restoration of normal ties with China will require restoration of normalcy in border areas. Briefing media following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wag Yi in New Delhi, Dr Jaishankar said they discussed bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020. He said they addressed a broad and substantive agenda in an open and candid manner in the meeting that lasted for about three hours. He stressed that the completion of disengagement is necessary for discussions on de-escalation to take place.

The Minister described the current situation as work in progress, which is at a slower pace than desirable. He said his discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi were aimed at expediting the process.

Dr Jaishankar said the impact of tension in border areas on the overall Indian-China relationship has been visible in the last two years. He said this is only natural since peace and tranquility in border areas has been the foundation of stable and cooperative ties. He said Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke about China’s desire for a return to normalcy.

He emphasised that frictions and tensions that arise from China’s deployment since 2020 cannot be reconciled with normal relations between the two neighbours.

Both Ministers had an extensive exchange of views on a number of contemporary matters. Dr Jaishankar laid out India’s principled approach to international relations based on respect for international law, UN Charter and sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. He said disputes should be resolved without use or threat of use of force and nor should there be attempts to unilaterally change the status quo. He said that where India and China are concerned, the relationship is best served by observing the three Mutuals – Mutual Respect, Mutual Sensitivity and Mutual Interest.

Dr Jaishankar said the occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine. Other important concerns in bilateral relationship including education, travel and commerce were also taken up.

The Minister said that so far as Afghanistan is concerned, India’s policy is guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 2593. On Ukraine, both the Ministers discussed respective approaches and perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority. During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar also took up the predicament of Indian students studying in China who have not been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. He hoped that China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves future of many young people.