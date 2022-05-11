FreeCurrencyRates.com

Respect judiciary but ‘Lakshman Rekha’ must not be crossed: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on SC’s sedition ruling

Soon after Court passed its historic order putting on hold the controversial sedition law,   Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that he “respected the court and its independence” but there is a “Lakshman Rekha” that cannot be crossed

“We’ve made our positions very clear and also informed the court about the intention of our PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). We respect the court and its independence. But there’s a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit. We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws,” the Law Minister told reporters.

https://1eca4f239f10a92be78b0bca8361807f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html  All organs must respect each other and “whatever we say and do we have to ensure that we respect the provisions and constitution of India and all the existing laws,” Rijiju added.

The apex court Wednesday observed that it will not be appropriate to continue using the sedition law until the re-examination of Section 124A dealing with the offence of sedition is complete. Urging the Centre and states to refrain from registering any FIR invoking sedition charges till re-examination is completed, the top court said: “All pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance.”

