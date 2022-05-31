Rescuers in Nepal recover 14 bodies from plane crash site

AMN/ WEB DESK

Rescuers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of the small plane carrying 22 people. The search is ongoing for the remaining passengers.

The wreckage of the plane, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, was recovered in Mustang district in northern Nepal. The passenger plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with Air Traffic Control five minutes before it was due to land.

According to the reports, four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane. Search operations were hampered by bad weather and mountainous terrain and could only resume on this morning.