Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 11:52:44      انڈین آواز

Registrations for 4 Year ITEP to begin for academic session 2022-23

Leave a comment
Published On: By

SUDHIR KUMAR

Union Ministry of Education has notified the Four Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme- ITEP. It is a dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree offering B.A. B.Ed/ B. Sc. B. Ed. and B.Com. B.Ed. which is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020 related to Teacher Education. As per the NEP, 2020, teacher engagement from the year 2030 onwards will be only through ITEP. It will be offered in pilot mode initially in about 50 selected multidisciplinary institutions across the country.

Ministry of Education in a statement said that the commencement of Four Year ITEP will begin from the academic session 2022-23. Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET). This course will be offered by multidisciplinary institutions and will become the minimal degree qualification for schoolteachers.

The Ministry added that National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has devised the curriculum of this course in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialized discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce.

ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values among others. ITEP will be available for all students who choose to teach as a profession after secondary, by choice. This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present B.Ed. plan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

Top seeds Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai in the Quarters of Fenesta Open Nationals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Top seeds Nikki Poonacha and Zeel Desai overpowered their spirited rivals to ...

Nishant, Deepak, Sumit, and Narender maintain India’s winning streak at World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Nishant Dev, Deepak Bhoria, Sumit and Narender put up brilliant performances ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz