157 new medical colleges approved by Centre since 2014

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has informed that the central government has given nod to as many as 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014 and spent a total of ₹17,691.08 crore on them.

The Union Health Ministry’s response to a new Right to Information (RTI) Act query mentioned that these medical institutes were approved under a centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS).

Furthermore, the Union Health Ministry said that under the CSS, since 2014, about ₹2,451.1 crore has been given for the upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country.

The query was raised by a Noida-based RTI activist Amit Gupta pertaining to the number of medical colleges present in the country and the government assistance they received in the last decade.