FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2022 07:46:00      انڈین آواز

Refer SC Verdict on Reservation for EWS to Full Bench: CPI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Communist Party of India CPI has demands a full bench of Supreme Court review of the Supreme Court judgment upholding 10 per cent reservation for EWS category.

It said that the Supreme Court judgment upholding 10 per cent reservation for EWS category by a five-member bench with three upholding and two expressing dissent has raised several questions regarding the very policy of reservations.

“Pertinent questions about the judgment’s impact on reservation for SC/ST/OBC, in the absence of caste census, non-availability of data and criteria to determine the economically weaker sections of forward castes, etc. have come to the fore”, Party said in a statment .

The judgment has created apprehensions with several political parties and social movements demanding that the judgment be referred to a larger constitution bench of the Supreme Court for clarification and constitutional merit of the judgment.

It added that CPI is relentlessly fighting for a casteless and classless society and stands for equality, social justice and annihilation of caste.

“The legislative intent behind reservation was not poverty alleviation but affirmative action for historically discriminated and deprived sections of our society” , party said.

At a time when privatization is being aggressively pursued by the present government, our fight for reservation in private sector must continue with even greater strength, party stressed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Boxer Shiva Thapa secures historic 6th medal in Asian Elite Boxing Championships

AMN In Boxing, five-time Asian Championships medallist, Shiva Thapa added a historic 6th Asian Championship ...

Hockey India announces cash incentives for both men’s and women’s team members for every win

AMN Indian Hockey players received a big boost yesterday with Hockey India announcing a new policy under wh ...

Hockey Pro League: India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties

AMN India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time in the Hockey Pro League at ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart