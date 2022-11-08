Refer SC Verdict on Reservation for EWS to Full Bench: CPI

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Communist Party of India CPI has demands a full bench of Supreme Court review of the Supreme Court judgment upholding 10 per cent reservation for EWS category.

It said that the Supreme Court judgment upholding 10 per cent reservation for EWS category by a five-member bench with three upholding and two expressing dissent has raised several questions regarding the very policy of reservations.

“Pertinent questions about the judgment’s impact on reservation for SC/ST/OBC, in the absence of caste census, non-availability of data and criteria to determine the economically weaker sections of forward castes, etc. have come to the fore”, Party said in a statment .

The judgment has created apprehensions with several political parties and social movements demanding that the judgment be referred to a larger constitution bench of the Supreme Court for clarification and constitutional merit of the judgment.

It added that CPI is relentlessly fighting for a casteless and classless society and stands for equality, social justice and annihilation of caste.

“The legislative intent behind reservation was not poverty alleviation but affirmative action for historically discriminated and deprived sections of our society” , party said.

At a time when privatization is being aggressively pursued by the present government, our fight for reservation in private sector must continue with even greater strength, party stressed.