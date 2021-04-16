India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Record 101 COVID deaths, empty roads on day 3 of lock-down in Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh reported a record 101 deaths due to COVID 19 infection in the country on Friday even as it entered the third day of the nationwide 8-day lock-down that started on April 14. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday, the number of fresh cases of COVID 19 infection reported a decline with 4417 cases taking the total number of people infected to over 7.11 lakh. The death toll stands at 10,182. The positivity rate in the samples tested for COVID remained high at over 23 percent.

On day three of the hard lock-down in the country, most of the roads and markets in Dhaka were empty on Friday. Police were checking the movement of vehicles and people to enforce the lockdown in the capital city. Other cities like Pabna, Bhola, Rajshahi etc also reported very few vehicles on the roads. Shops were closed, except those which sell items of daily use like vegetables, fruits and grocery.

The government has announced closure of offices in both public and private sectors during the period of the lockdown. Public transport including roads, railways, waterways and flights are suspended. Shops and malls are also closed. Only essential and emergency services are allowed to open.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr. A K Adbul Momen announced on Friday that special flights will operate from Saturday to help expatriates return to their workplaces in five countries namely Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Bangladesh has a large number of its citizens working in these countries.

