The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

RBI reports 10.1% sales growth for private non-financial companies

Feb 26, 2026

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 7:41 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank today said that listed private non-financial companies recorded a double-digit sales growth of 10.1% (year-on-year) during the third quarter of 2025-26. Stating that the private corporate business sector had recorded single-digit growth in the previous eleven quarters, RBI said the acceleration was mainly led by a substantial improvement in sales growth of the manufacturing sector.

In a statement, RBI said the report has been drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 3,188 listed non-government non-financial companies. As per the report, sales of 1,794 listed private manufacturing companies expanded by 11.4% in the third quarter, up from 8.5% in the previous quarter. The growth was mainly driven by higher sales in automobiles, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals industries. Sales growth of Information Technology (IT) companies continued to improve further to 8.8 percent while sales growth of non-IT services companies remained stable at 10.6%.

Operating profit of manufacturing companies increased by 11.8%, supported by a moderate rise in other operating expenses. Similarly, IT companies’ operating profit growth improved to 11.1%, while it moderated to 4.0% for non-IT services companies during the same quarter. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar Emphasises Consensus Over Confrontation at 61st UNHRC Session

Feb 26, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI Conducts Search Operation Across 6 States in Digital Fraud Case, 3 Arrested

Feb 26, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi to be on two-day State visit to Israel

Feb 24, 2026

You missed

PRESS RELEASE

Tata Communications Teams Up with RailTel for AI Push

26 February 2026 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

TCS and ServiceNow partner to accelerate large-scale AI adoption for enterprises 

26 February 2026 12:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Text of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran address at India AI Impact Summit 2026

26 February 2026 12:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN JOBS/ CAREER

Apply for Latest Jobs at various Tata Companies

26 February 2026 12:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments