RBI reports 10.1% sales growth for private non-financial companies

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank today said that listed private non-financial companies recorded a double-digit sales growth of 10.1% (year-on-year) during the third quarter of 2025-26. Stating that the private corporate business sector had recorded single-digit growth in the previous eleven quarters, RBI said the acceleration was mainly led by a substantial improvement in sales growth of the manufacturing sector.

In a statement, RBI said the report has been drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 3,188 listed non-government non-financial companies. As per the report, sales of 1,794 listed private manufacturing companies expanded by 11.4% in the third quarter, up from 8.5% in the previous quarter. The growth was mainly driven by higher sales in automobiles, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals industries. Sales growth of Information Technology (IT) companies continued to improve further to 8.8 percent while sales growth of non-IT services companies remained stable at 10.6%.

Operating profit of manufacturing companies increased by 11.8%, supported by a moderate rise in other operating expenses. Similarly, IT companies’ operating profit growth improved to 11.1%, while it moderated to 4.0% for non-IT services companies during the same quarter.