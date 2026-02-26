The Indian Awaaz

CBI Conducts Search Operation Across 6 States in Digital Fraud Case, 3 Arrested

Feb 26, 2026

February 26, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out a massive search operation across six states and arrested three accused in a major digital fraud case. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Delhi, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Palakkad in Kerala, Nagpur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Goa.

In a statement, CBI said that the case pertains to the fraud of over one crore rupees from a senior citizen of Kottayam district in Kerala. During the searches, CBI seized digital devices, debit cards, bank account documentation, and other incriminating materials. CBI further said that the investigation is ongoing to identify additional domestic and international collaborators.

