Jaishankar Emphasises Consensus Over Confrontation at 61st UNHRC Session

Feb 26, 2026

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has stated that India has consistently underlined dialogue over confrontation, consensus over division, and human-centric development over narrow interests.

In his remarks at the High-Level Segment of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council, Dr Jaishankar emphasised that India seeks to find and expand common ground in a world marred by conflict, polarisation and uncertainty. He elaborated that India’s vision is rooted in the understanding that the insecurity of any region, or the marginalisation of any group, eventually undermines the rights and well-being of all.

Dr Jaishankar also highlighted that India remains firm and uncompromising in its opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said terrorism is among the most egregious violations of human rights, and there can be no justification, especially when innocent lives are targeted. He called for collective resolve in confronting terrorism. He said India looks at this Council and to the United Nations to advocate zero-tolerance for terrorist acts.

The External Affairs Minister further stated that India has been investing in developing human capacities at an unprecedented scale. He added that the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI have enabled hundreds of millions to access welfare benefits, financial services and public schemes, with transparency and minimal leakage.

