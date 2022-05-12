FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Five-time former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath once again as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka today. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa administrated oath to the United National Party Leader at a ceremony held in the President’s office in Colombo.

The President’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as the Prime Minister on Monday following violent attacks by supporters on peaceful anti-government protesters. His resignation automatically dissolved the Cabinet leaving an administrative vacuum. Mr Wickremesinghe has been reappointed in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis.

The President’s selection of 73-year old Wickremesinghe is seen an attempt to end violence triggered by the crisis and restore international credibility. The government is negotiating a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.

On Wednesday, authorities deployed armored vehicles and troops in the streets of the capital after the attacks on protesters. Nine people have lost their lives and more than 200 injured during the protests.

For weeks, protesters have been demanding that both Rajapaksas resign over a debt crisis. It nearly bankrupted the country and caused severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.

Meawhile, the No-Confidence Motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be taken up for debate on 17th of May. The Speaker’s Office said, the motion will be taken up for debate after obtaining a special approval at the Parliament sitting on the same day.

