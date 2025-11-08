The Indian Awaaz

Rajnath Singh to Review Performance of Defence PSUs; to Unveil R&D and Renewable Energy Reports

Nov 8, 2025

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the annual performance of sixteen Defence Public Sector Undertakings in New Delhi on 10th of this month.

During the event, a compilation of Research and Development (R&D) projects carried out in the last ten years, and the plan for the next five years will be released. A new Research and Development Manual of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will also be unveiled.

The Minister will also release a report on renewable energy, titled Swayam. This report is the first-ever attempt made under the aegis of Department of Defence Production to compile the energy efficiency practices of all the sixteen undertakings. 

Over the last 10 years, defence undertakings have invested an amount of over 30 thousand crores rupees in research and development. The pace of Research and Development is now proposed to be doubled with projected expenditure of  about 32 thousand crore rupees over the next five years.

