Rain affects about three million people in central China’s Henan Province

AMN/ WEB DESK
Torrential rain has affected about three million people in central China’s Henan Province, with 33 reported dead and eight still missing as of this morning, local authorities said. A total of 3,76,000 local residents have been relocated to safer places, said the Provincial Emergency Management Department.
Central China’s Henan province is facing a historic rainstorm for a few days which has devastated the lines of communication and transport. Even the underground subway system has also been inundated. State news agency reported that rainwater has damaged more than 2,15,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 188.6 million U.S. dollars. Many provinces have faced huge flooding this year and put the infrastructure under stress.
Many dams have been washed away showing the lack of maintenance and rivers have overflown causing damage to life and property. Experts warn that this may be a sign of climate change in the region.