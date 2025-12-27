Railway to operate special trains between New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Staff Reporter

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has announced the operation of special reserved trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the New Year period. The special train services, each comprising 16 coaches, will operate from today until 1st January 2026 in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims and tourists travelling to Jammu and Kashmir during the holiday season.

Special train number 04081 will run from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra for five trips between today and 31st December. It will depart New Delhi at 11:45 PM and reach Katra at 12 noon the next day. The return service, train number 04082, will operate from Katra to New Delhi for five trips between 28th of December and 1st of January. It will depart Katra at 9:20 PM and arrive in New Delhi at 10 AM the following day.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, said the special trains were introduced to cater to the growing number of tourists and to meet the travel needs of local residents during the festive season. He added that the initiative would help manage crowd movement during peak travel days and enable passengers to celebrate the New Year with their families. Tickets can be booked through the official Indian Railways website, mobile application, or authorised ticketing agents. Passengers have been advised to check train schedules before travel, as timings may change due to operational requirements.