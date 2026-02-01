Rahul Gandhi: Budget 2026-27, fails to address India’s key economic problems

Last Updated on February 1, 2026 5:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it fails to address India’s key economic problems.

In a post on X, he highlighted several concerns:

Young people are struggling to find jobs.

Manufacturing activity is slowing.

Investors are withdrawing capital.

Household savings are falling.

Farmers are facing distress.

Global economic shocks are looming.

He said the budget “refuses course correction” and is “blind to India’s real crises,” arguing it does not offer solutions for these challenges.

Other Opposition leaders have also strongly criticized the Union Budget 2026-27, labeling it “disappointing,” “myopic,” and “neglectful” of critical issues like unemployment, farmer distress, and falling manufacturing. Leaders argued the budget ignores the common person, favors big corporates, and lacks regional balance, with specific complaints regarding neglected states like West Bengal and Kerala.

Key Opposition Responses to Budget 2026-27:

Mamata Banerjee (TMC): Accused the Centre of depriving non-BJP states like West Bengal of funds and termed the budget a collection of “old policies”.

M.K. Stalin (DMK): Termed the budget a “huge disappointment” for neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests and failing the poor, women, and farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav (SP): Criticized the budget for catering only to 5% of the population, accusing the government of “tax exploitation” amid rising inflation.

Regional Issues: Leaders from Kerala, including K.C. Venugopal, expressed disappointment over the lack of promised infrastructure projects, such as AIIMS.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2026-27, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin said “Union Budget is a huge disappointment.”

Mr. Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu’s interests were fully ignored in the Budget.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said “Union Budget has nothing for poor, women, farmers and marginalised,” and added “share of devolution of 41% for States a big disappointment.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget 2026-27 as “historic”, saying it reflected the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and strengthened the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

In his televised post-Budget comments, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, Modi also said the budget was a “highway of opportunities”.