Rahul Gandhi Appears Before MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur in Defamation Case Over 2018 Remarks on Amit Shah

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 2:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Appears Before MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur in Defamation Case Over 2018 Remarks on Amit Shah

AMN

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi today appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district and recorded his statement in a defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018. The Lok Sabha member from Raebareli, Rahul has been asked to furnish evidence in his defence on the next date of hearing on 9th March. 

Appearing before the court, the Congress leader claimed his innocence in the case. The case dates back to 2018 when a local BJP leader had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president Amit Shah. The trial has been underway for the past few years. 

