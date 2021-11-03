Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10
WHO grants emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin
India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs, keep chance of reaching T20 WC semis alive
PM urges door-to-door visits for full Covid vaccination; ‘har ghar dastak’ the new mantra
Pakistan refuses use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flight
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2021 03:34:29      انڈین آواز

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of former captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach and said that he will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting with the T20Is from November 17.

Dravid will take over from Ravi Shastri, whose tenure comes to an end after the ongoing T20 World Cup. The decision to appoint Dravid was taken by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising former wicketkeeper Ms Sulakshana Naik and former pacer RP Singh.

“The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men’s team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” Dravid said in a statement.

“There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job. Having provided the much-needed direction to NCA and overseen the progression of the boys at India U-19 and India A level, we believe this is also a natural progression for him as a coach. I have no doubt that under him, the Indian team will dominate in all formats. The Board will soon make appointments of other coaching staff, who will support the Head Coach in jointly achieving our targets,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a release.

The Board hailed Ravi Shastri ( Head Coach), B. Arun (Bowling Coach), R. Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a successful tenure.

“Under Shastri, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in-home and away conditions. India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.

“India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21. India was also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Mr Shastri and his team’s guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home,” the release added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz