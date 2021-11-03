Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. The awardees will receive their awards from the President at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the 13th of this month.

This year, twelve sportspersons have been selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, Wrestler Ravi Kumar, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Hockey player P. R. Sreejesh, Para Shooter Avani Lakhera, Para Athlete Sumit Anil, Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, Cricketer Mithali Raj and Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh are among those will be honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021 will be presented to 35 sportspersons. They include Athlete Arpinder Singh, Boxer Simranjit Kaur, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Kabaddi player Sandeep Narwal, Tennis player Ankita Raina and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar.

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games will be given to Coaches in different categories. Names of five Coaches each have been announced for Life Time Category and Regular Category.

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games will be given to five sportspersons including wrestler Sajjan Singh and Boxer K.C. Lekha.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 2021 have also been announced.