India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2021 10:43:10      انڈین آواز

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. The awardees will receive their awards from the President at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the 13th of this month.

This year, twelve sportspersons have been selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, Wrestler Ravi Kumar, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Hockey player P. R. Sreejesh, Para Shooter Avani Lakhera, Para Athlete Sumit Anil, Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, Cricketer Mithali Raj and Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh are among those will be honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021 will be presented to 35 sportspersons. They include Athlete Arpinder Singh, Boxer Simranjit Kaur, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Kabaddi player Sandeep Narwal, Tennis player Ankita Raina and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar.

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games will be given to Coaches in different categories. Names of five Coaches each have been announced for Life Time Category and Regular Category.

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games will be given to five sportspersons including wrestler Sajjan Singh and Boxer K.C. Lekha.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 2021 have also been announced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

Indian Akash Kumar takes on Kazakh pugilists for a place in final of AIBA World Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 November: Akash Kumar is the lone Indian challenger left in contention at A ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz