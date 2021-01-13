Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
WHO team set to arrive in Wuhan amid a spike in daily COVID numbers in China
Lohri, other Festivals of harvest being celebrated across India
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
Govt. approves procurement of 83 LCA-Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore for IAF
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2021 11:56:14      انڈین آواز

Rahi, Rajeshwari and Lakshay Sheoran top National Shooting Trials

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Maharashtra’s Rahi Sarnobat, Punjab’s Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran (Haryana) topped their respective events in the national shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Wednesday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holder Rahi Sarnobat stamped her authority over the Women’s 25M Pistol event.

Rahi beat a formidable finals field comprising of fellow Tokyo quota holders Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, besides senior Women’s Sports Pistol shooters and India internationals Annu Raj Singh and Anisa Sayyed.

Asian Games champion Rahi shot 36 out of a possible 50 in the finals, to outgun Madhya Pradesh’s Chinki, who ended on a score of 34. Among the 10 series if 5-shots each, Rahi shot two perfect 5’s and three series of 4’s to clinch the match.

Haryana’s Manu Bhaker, who had earlier topped the qualifying round with a score of 582, eventually finished third with a score of 27 in the finals.

At the Shotgun ranges, overnight leaders Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari, won the Men’s and Women’s T1 Trap competition respectively.

In Women’s Trap it was Rajeshwari all the way, as she not only topped qualifying with a 110, but also beat the finals field comprehensively. Her finals score of 43, was a massive seven points clear of second placed Shreyasi Singh of Bihar.

In the men section Lakshay prevailed over Rajasthan’s Adhiraj Rathore 46-42 in the finals. Telengana’s Kynan Chenai, who had topped qualifying with a solid 121, shot 29 in the finals to finish fourth behind Air India’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

In the Junior T1 Trap trials, Shapath Bharadwaj (Uttarakhand) and Kirti Gupta (Delhi) won the Men and Women’s events respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rahi, Rajeshwari and Lakshay Sheoran top National Shooting Trials

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Maharashtra's Rahi Sarnobat, Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran ( ...

Cricket: Gautam Gambhir calls for tougher laws against racial abuses

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former opener Gautam Gambhir has called for tougher laws against racial abuse ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!