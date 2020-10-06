Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2020 03:16:56      انڈین آواز

Quad Foreign Ministers of India, USA, Japan, Australia to hold discussions in Tokyo today

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign ministers of all four Quad countries will meet in the Japanese capital Tokyo today. External Affairs Ministry said, Foreign Ministers will discuss the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

Four ministers will also discuss regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The foreign ministers of all four Quad countries – External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be present for the face to face meeting, a first amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second such Quad foreign ministers meet. In 2019, all the foreign ministers of Quad countries met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the meet, Mr Jaishankar will also have bilaterals with his Quad counterparts, including the US Secretary of State.
It takes place even as India and the US are getting ready for 22 foreign and defence ministers meeting that will take place later this month.

SPORTS

Right time for talented women players take up hockey: Striker Navneet Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Navneet Kaur has opined that this is the right time for aspiring ...

Strong Indian squad for the Esports World Championship Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi National champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and fo ...

Delhi Capitals suffer a jolt as spinner Amit Mishra is ruled out of IPL due to injury

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' IPL campaign suffered a jolt with its experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

