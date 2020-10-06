Quad Foreign Ministers of India, USA, Japan, Australia to hold discussions in Tokyo today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign ministers of all four Quad countries will meet in the Japanese capital Tokyo today. External Affairs Ministry said, Foreign Ministers will discuss the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

Four ministers will also discuss regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The foreign ministers of all four Quad countries – External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be present for the face to face meeting, a first amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second such Quad foreign ministers meet. In 2019, all the foreign ministers of Quad countries met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the meet, Mr Jaishankar will also have bilaterals with his Quad counterparts, including the US Secretary of State.

It takes place even as India and the US are getting ready for 22 foreign and defence ministers meeting that will take place later this month.