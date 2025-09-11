The Indian Awaaz

Qatar says deadly Israeli attack won’t stop mediation

Sep 11, 2025

AMN

While strongly condemning Israel’s attack Qatar has said that it intends to continue as a mediator seeking a halt in fighting in Gaza.

The Israeli military struck a Hamas delegation Tuesday in Qatar’s capital Doha, killing five Hamas members accompanying the delegation. Representatives of the Islamic group were in the country for talks with the Israeli side.

After the attack, Hamas said in a statement that members of the delegation itself were safe.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told reporters on the same day that Israel “deliberately worked to obstruct every effort aimed at opening a window for peace,” even though it knew final discussions on a ceasefire proposal were underway.

The prime minister also questioned whether the negotiations are still useful after the attack.

Still, he said his country will do everything it can to stop the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said in a statement it fiercely denounced Israel for the attack and said targeting the delegation clearly shows that the country does not want to reach any agreement.

The Islamic group’s statement explained that the delegates discussed the latest proposal presented by the United States, but did not mention whether they will continue negotiations.

