PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Doha Attacks in Call with Qatar’s Amir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of Qatar. He said New Delhi supports resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. Mr Modi stated that India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Post navigation