PV Sindhu defeats Beiwen Zhang to enter quarter-final of French Open Badminton

In Women’s single French Open Badminton, PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Beiwen Zhang of the United States 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 in Paris. Playing her first BWF tournament since returning from a knee injury, Sindhu, put up an impressive show and bounced back after losing the first game.

Also, in the Women’s Doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in straight sets 21-18, 21-13.

However, in the Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after losing to China’s Lu Guang Zu 21-19, 12-21, 20-22.

In later fixtures tonight, Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Li Shi Feng of China and in Men’s Doubles, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun.

