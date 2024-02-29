Putin warns risk of nuclear war if West sends troops to Ukraine

AMN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Western countries that sending soldiers to fight for Ukraine may lead to nuclear war. In his annual State of the Nation address to Russia’s elite today, he said Russia will not allow any country to interfere in its domestic affairs. He rejected claims that Russia could launch an attack on Europe. He lauded the progress of Russia’s military, which he said was confidently advancing in a number of operational areas and liberating more and more territories.

He said, Moscow maintains good relations with the Arab world and will continue to improve them. He further said that the dialogue with Association of South East Asian Nations is also developing positively.

In his speech, he said the BRICS countries are overtaking the G7 in terms of global GDP share in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms. He said the BRICS share will increase to 36.6 per cent by 2028, while that of the G7 will decrease to 27.8 per cent.