Putin to attend 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi

file photo

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI



Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on december 6 to attended the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing media, MEA Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mr Bagchi said, the last India- Russia annual summit was held in September 2019 during visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok in Russia. He said, the annual summit could not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Spokesman said, this will be the first face to face meeting between the two leaders after their meeting at the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Brasilia in November 2019. He said, since then there have been six telephonic conversations between the two leaders apart from the virtual meetings during multilateral summits.

Mr Bagchi informed that the First India-Russia 22 Dialogue will be held in New Delhi on 6th of December. He said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Indian side in the Dialogue and the Russian side will be represented by Foreign Minister Sargei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Spokesman said, the 22 Dialogue is being held persuing to the agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their telephonic conversation on 28th of April this year. He said, the agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. Mr Bagchi said, the establishment of the new mechanism of 22 Dialogue is expected to further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.