Putin signs a decree recognizing independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a televised address to Russians last night. Putin also ordered deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Putin told Russia’s defence ministry to send forces into the two regions to keep the peace. The moves drew US and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions. However, it was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of a fullscale invasion.



Earlier in the day, Putin held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz and stated that he will be signing a decree recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the Western leaders voiced their dissatisfaction on hearing Putin’s decision. Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any other explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed Russia’s recognition of separatist republics as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine”.