Punjab Police Exploring GPS Anklets to Monitor Drug Smugglers on Bail

AMN

Punjab Police is exploring the use of GPS anklets to track and monitor activities of big drug smugglers released on bail. State Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said that as a system has been devised to monitor their activities by taking village elders and village panchayats into confidence, at the same time GPS anklets are also under consideration. He said that the police is examining the GPS proposal from legal point of view and would take the decision accordingly.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr Yadav revealed that under ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign launched in the state, 8,344 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered and over 14,700 drug smugglers arrested since March 1, 2025. Huge quantity of narcotics has also been seized.