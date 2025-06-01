All seven NCP MLAs join ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland

AMN

In a major political development in Nagaland, all seven MLAs of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have joined ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), raising the NDPP’s strength to 32 in the 60-member state assembly.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer that the seven MLAs presented themselves and submitted formal letters, stating their decision to merge with the NDPP. The Speaker noted that the merger met all constitutional and procedural requirements.

Akashvani’s Correspondent reports that in a major setback, for Ajit Pawar’s NCP, all seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling NDPP on Saturday. This gives Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s party an absolute majority in the 60-member State Assembly, raising its strength from 25 to 32.

The MLAs who switched sides are Namri Nchang, Picto Shohe, Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe, Y. Mankhao Konyak, A. Pongshi Phom, P. Longon, and S. Toiho Yeptho. NDPP leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye, told media last evening, the move strengthens Rio’s leadership and reflects a shift toward a state-focused party. He cited structural constraints within the NCP as a key reason for the decision.

Meanwhile, in line with the Members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019, the Speaker approved the merger and declared it valid and effective from May 31, 2025.