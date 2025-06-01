Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

All seven NCP MLAs join ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland

Jun 1, 2025

AMN

In a major political development in Nagaland, all seven MLAs of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have joined ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), raising the NDPP’s strength to 32 in the 60-member state assembly.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer that the seven MLAs presented themselves and submitted formal letters, stating their decision to merge with the NDPP. The Speaker noted that the merger met all constitutional and procedural requirements.

Akashvani’s Correspondent reports that in a major setback, for Ajit Pawar’s NCP, all seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling NDPP on Saturday. This gives Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s party an absolute majority in the 60-member State Assembly, raising its strength from 25 to 32.

The MLAs who switched sides are Namri Nchang, Picto Shohe, Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe, Y. Mankhao Konyak, A. Pongshi Phom, P. Longon, and S. Toiho Yeptho. NDPP leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye, told media last evening, the move strengthens Rio’s leadership and reflects a shift toward a state-focused party. He cited structural constraints within the NCP as a key reason for the decision.

Meanwhile, in line with the Members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019, the Speaker approved the merger and declared it valid and effective from May 31, 2025.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

From Fragrance to Fortune: Lavender Festival Marks Growing Agri Success in J&K

Jun 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Farmers’ Awareness Events Held Across Ramban Under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Jun 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Third Lavender Festival to begin today at Bhaderwah in Doda district

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

اس سال حج میں نیا کیا ہے؟

1 June 2025 1:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جموں و کشمیر میں لیونڈر فیسٹیول، دیہی ترقی اور خوشبوئی معیشت کا اعتراف

1 June 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

From Fragrance to Fortune: Lavender Festival Marks Growing Agri Success in J&K

1 June 2025 12:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Farmers’ Awareness Events Held Across Ramban Under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

1 June 2025 12:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!