Puducherry CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of 11 fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

Jan 6, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, urging immediate intervention for the release of 11 Indian fishermen who were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy on the 1st of this month.

Mr Rangasamy appealed to the External Affairs Minister to engage with the Sri Lankan government on a priority basis to facilitate the release of captured fishermen and their boat. 

The detained fishermen include ten from the Karaikal district of Puducherry and one from Tamil Nadu. They were fishing on the boat near Kodiyakarai when the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them. 

