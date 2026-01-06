Curfew extended in Nepal’s Birgunj amid tensions over TikTok Video

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 7:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Parsa District Administration has extended the curfew in Birgunj Metropolitan City today to maintain law and order following communal tensions. Birgunj witnessed unrest after a conflict between two communities escalated over comments made on the social media platform TikTok. The situation worsened when a mosque in Kamala Municipality was vandalised on Sunday.

In protest, demonstrators staged rallies in and around Birgunj, burning tyres and chanting slogans. Despite a prohibitory order imposed from yesterday evening, rival groups continued their demonstrations. A brief clash occurred at Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk between protesters and police, prompting the police to use tear gas. Authorities detained three people in connection with the incident.