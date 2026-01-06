The Indian Awaaz

Curfew extended in Nepal’s Birgunj amid tensions over TikTok Video

Jan 6, 2026

The Parsa District Administration has extended the curfew in Birgunj Metropolitan City today to maintain law and order following communal tensions. Birgunj witnessed unrest after a conflict between two communities escalated over comments made on the social media platform TikTok. The situation worsened when a mosque in Kamala Municipality was vandalised on Sunday.

In protest, demonstrators staged rallies in and around Birgunj, burning tyres and chanting slogans. Despite a prohibitory order imposed from yesterday evening, rival groups continued their demonstrations. A brief clash occurred at Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk between protesters and police, prompting the police to use tear gas. Authorities detained three people in connection with the incident.

